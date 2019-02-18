- Above is video of a WWE reporter trying to get comments from a furious Bobby Lashley after he dropped the WWE Intercontinental Title to Finn Balor at WWE Elimination Chamber last night. For those who missed it, Balor pinned Lio Rush to win the title in the 1-on-2 Handicap Match.

- The "Fighting with My Family" movie based on Paige's family and her WWE career opened on four screens this past weekend, two in Los Angeles and two in New York City. The Wrap reports that the movie earned $131,625 for the limited release, which comes out to a solid per screen average of $32,906. The total is expected to grow to $163,000 with a per screen average of $40,750 after today's Presidents' Day holiday. The movie will open elsewhere on Friday.

- Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose aren't done with new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Last night's Elimination Chamber match for the titles saw Banks and Bayley start the match with Rose and Deville, then end the match by pinning them to win the titles. Deville and Rose took to Twitter and Instagram after the show to send a warning to the champions. Deville also gave props to Banks and Bayley. You can see their posts below: