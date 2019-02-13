This week's Total Bellas episode featured a segment with Brie Bella trying to encourage her husband, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, to take advantage of the large platform he has and to use social media more to expand his brand, which would open the door for future business opportunities. Brie even tried to get Bryan to hire a Brand Manager, but Bryan wasn't interested and said he really doesn't want to sell things to people.

The episode also saw Bryan reveal that he signed a three-year guaranteed contract with WWE back in September 2018. The current deal would keep Bryan signed to WWE until the fall of 2021.

Bryan is currently scheduled to defend his title at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, inside the Chamber, against Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy. There's no word yet on who Bryan will be wrestling at WrestleMania 35 in April, but he's advertised to defend against Joe and Styles in a Triple Threat at WWE Fastlane in March, the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania.