How Was Live Viewership For WWE Halftime Heat?

WWE Halftime Heat on Sunday was streamed live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. When the match ended, the viewership between those 3 platforms was 86,190 (h/t to John Pollock of POST Wrestling). On YouTube, the match peaked at 71,090 viewers, while Facebook had 10,100, and Twitter added another 5,000 views.

WWE posted the match on YouTube, which you can watch in the video above at the 3:33:20? mark. As of this writing, the video has received nearly 1.2 million views.

The first Halftime Heat aired 20 years ago during Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999 on the USA Network. The show featured Mankind defeating The Rock in an "Empty Arena" match for his second WWF Championship. That show did a massive 6.6 rating.

This year's WWE Halftime Heat featured Aleister Black, The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet defeating NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. Our full coverage of the show is here.