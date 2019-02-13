This week's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the final hype for WWE Elimination Chamber with a Gauntlet main event that ran for more than 1 hour, drew 2.034 million viewers. This is up from last week's 1.841 million viewers, which was a historic low for the show due to competition from President Trump's State of the Union address.

SmackDown was #8 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, The Five and The Last Word. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Curse of Oak Island and the NBA game between the Celtics and the 76ers. Curse of Oak Island topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership with 3.700 million viewers.

The big draw on network TV at 8pm was NCIS on CBS, which drew 13.370 million viewers.

In comparison, Monday's WWE RAW drew 2.462 million viewers, down from last week's 2.510 million viewers.

Below is our 2019 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (New Year's episode, taped)

January 8 Episode: 2.032 million viewers

January 15 Episode: 2.143 million viewers

January 22 Episode: 2.142 million viewers

January 29 Episode: 2.137 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 1.841 million viewers (State of the Union competition)

February 12 Episode: 2.034 million viewers

February 19 Episode:

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily