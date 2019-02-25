- Capitol Wrestling's road to episode 100 is paved in gold this week, as All Elite Wrestling signee Nyla Rose returns to Capitol Wrestling looking to bring the Capitol Women's title with her to AEW as she faces Portia Vaughn's charge, Ariela Nyx. Will the "Femivist" and Nyx continue their "reign of terror," or will the Native Beast become the second Capitol Women's champion?

Also, we will see The "Jersey Muscle Jock" Steve Gibki get his first chance under the bright lights of the Capitol, as he makes his debut in singles action, and a disturbing interview from the head of Capitol Talent Relations, Zac Amico. Capitol Wrestling TV Episode 99 will debut this Tuesday, February 26th at 6 pm on FITE TV.

- Impact Wrestling announced today that after each Fridays episode, replays of the show will air on Twitch at 6 PM ET every Monday. It is also available to everyone on demand on Global Wrestling Network every Tuesday.

- The Sears Centre Arena, which was the location for ALL IN last September, has placed a permanent plaque for the event in the front entrance. You can check out out below.