Impact World Heavyweight Champion Johnny Impact spoke with Alicia Atout from AMBY's Interviews about being the first newlywed champions with wife, Taya Valkyrie. Impact also mentioned what television show he would like to star in.

What scripted show he would star in if given the chance:

"Let's see - Lethal Weapon. I forget the guy's name that play's the Mel Gibson part, but they recently replaced him and I liked the guy. Since they did replace him I was thinking to myself, 'You know who would have been a better replacement for Riggs? Johnny Impact.'"

Thoughts on having the Impact World Heavyweight Championship while his wife, Tara Valkyrie, holds the Impact Knockouts Championship:

"I put this out on social media and I believe it is true, that we are the first newlyweds to hold the World Championship and our Women's Championship of a major promotion on television. Pretty cool. I mean it's hard to answer that, I guess, without just saying it's awesome to have titles. I mean, you're tripping over titles or when making breakfast there are titles on the floor. There are titles on the couches and stuff. It's a high-class problem all these championship belts laying around."

The interview abruptly ended after Johnny Impact got his order of Tim Horton's donuts. You can watch the short interview above.

