At a combined show for Blackcraft Wrestling and Destiny World Wrestling, one of the Impact Wrestling Executive VPs, Scott D'Amore, appeared before the audience and offered Destiny World Champion Josh Alexander a potential three-year deal with Impact.

As seen in the video below, D'Amore meets Alexander in the ring and says, "...You're not the best unsigned talent in the world. You're the hottest rising star in Impact Wrestling and you got a three-year mother----ing deal!" Amazed, Alexander would shuffle the contract in his hands as the crowd chanted, "You deserve it!"

Josh Alexander has been making a name for himself on the independent wrestling circuits for over a decade. He's held titles in numerous promotions, including the Insane Wrestling League, All American Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

You can see the full video of Alexander's contract offer in the Instagram post below: