Impact Wrestling will be collaborating with several major brands heading into their United We Stand event on April 4th. In a press release, the company announced that the event will air exclusively on FITE.tv as a PPV.

As previously reported, Rob Van Dam and Sabu will be facing Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

"We are delighted to welcome two legends in Rob Van Dam and Sabu back to an IMPACT Wrestling ring," stated Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm. "Add this to the list of other matches we have announced and United We Stand is becoming a dream night of action for wrestling fans all over the world made available through our partners at FITE.tv."

More matches have been announced for the event. Rich Swann will be defending his X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match. Participants include a number of members of other brands. Jake Christ of oVe will also represent Impact, while Jack Evans will be representing Lucha Libre AAA. MLW's Kotto Brazil will also be involved. More participants are expected to be announced soon.

Another announced match is an eight-man tag team bout. Team Impact, comprised of Johnny Impact, Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards and Moose, will be taking on Lucha Underground's King Cuerno, Aerostar, Drago and Daga.

Finally, a special intergender match was announced, as former Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard will be going one-on-one against former Impact World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake.

More matches are expected to be announced in the next few weeks. United We Stand takes place inside the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey. Tickets are on sale now and are going for $40.