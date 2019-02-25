The 47th Anniversary of New Japan Pro Wrestling will be celebrated inside the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on March 6th. Exclusively on New Japan World, the company announced the full match card for the show.

The main event will feature NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay v. Jay White, the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion. This is a non-title bout, with Ospreay requesting this match against The Switchblade. These two have history with one another in Ring of Honor and New Japan, among other promotions.

Other bouts confirmed include title matches in the junior heavyweight division. Taiji Ishimori will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Jushin Thunder Liger while Shingo Takagi and BUSHI will defend their Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against SHO and YOH of Roppongi 3K.

Here is the full match lineup for the Anniversary Show:

* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada and Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANDA

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Jushin Thunder Liger - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Shingo Takagi and BUSHI (c) vs. SHO and YOH (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, Tiger Mask IV, Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Lee vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado and Taka Michinoku

* Yuji Nagata and Toa Henare vs. Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI

* Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, Ayato Yoshida, Shota Umino and Ren Narita vs. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens and Hikuleo