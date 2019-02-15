- As seen above, the WWE Performance Center got in to the holiday spirit for Valentine's Day and asked the developing wrestlers what their absolute worst dates were. Watch as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and many others give you the dirt on their most unsuccessful dates.

- On 2/11, WWE filed for a trademark on the Ultimate Warrior's iconic facepaint design. PWInsider notes that the list of intended uses for the trademark include: "Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors."

- As seen below, Jeff Hardy is looking snazzy and plans to take his daughter to her father/daughter dance this evening. Hardy included the caption: "DaddyDaughterDance..& I can't floss or do OrangeJustice? . . ? (:MyKneeKneeReferee??:)!" You can see the full post below:

Source: PWInsider