Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on behind blamed for WWE Talent Relations decisions during his time heading up the department. Also, Ross explained how AEW can avoid going the way of WCW.

According to Ross says he has been criticized for doing certain things as head of WWE Talent Relations; however, 'Good Ol' J.R.' suggested that he was merely carrying out the marching orders of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"Coming [to WWE] from WCW [in 1993], I was not the most popular hire," Ross recalled. "It's funny. I read things where people say, 'well, J.R. did this when he was in Talent Relations' or 'J.R. did that.' They don't understand that I followed the orders of one guy. Does that make any sense to you? Is that a foreign thing [now] that you don't have to take your direction from your leader? That's the way I was raised. That's the way I do business today. The point is, is that Vince McMahon hired me. That was good enough for me. But I see some guys with revisionist history on some issues, 'well, that was J.R.'s fault. This was J.R.'s fault."

On the subject of how AEW can avoid being the next WCW, Ross said AEW needs to continue to amass talent and get a good television deal, while keeping the weekly TV show fresh and unpredictable.

"Well, they've got to continue to create stars. They've got to continue to provide something new and exciting and talented to the fanbase. They've got to have a great television clearance as they start their weekly run this fall, I am told or as I read. So I think that's important. They've struck a chord with many on social media." Ross continued, "their footprint, thanks to their social media expertise, is serving them well. But the main thing is they've got to cultivate a talented roster. They can't get stale or predictable and continue to produce great episodic, hard-hitting, no eye-rolling content every week. It's a hell of a big job and it ain't going to be easy."

If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

