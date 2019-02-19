Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross weighed in on a number of topics relating to WWE. Notably, Ross talked about WWE teasing a program between current WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Additionally, Ross took some time on his podcast to recognize the recent work of WWE SmackDown Live's Samoa Joe.

According to Ross, WWE seems to be building towards a feud between Lashley and Lesnar. While Ross would be in favor of such a program, 'Good Ol' J.R.' professed that 'The All Mighty' needs a bit more momentum behind him first. Also, Ross is impressed by Lashley's mouthpiece, Lio Rush, but suggested that 'The Man Of The Hour' needs his bumps protected more as a heel manager.

"I'm kind of intrigued by the Bobby Lashley subtle tease of the Brock Lesnar stuff," Ross admitted. I'd enjoy seeing that match, but for that to work, Lashley has got to get hot and he ain't hot right now. They're trying with the [Intercontinental] title. I understand that. Bobby's a specimen. And the little manager, Lio Rush, highly talented. I didn't need to see him wrestling on Monday though either. It's like people get tired of managers so quick in creative because why unless you already placed future value in a guy would you already start beating him around and bouncing him around like a rubber ball? Wouldn't you save that for another time when it meant more than an intermittent match, an unadvertised, non-promoted, in essence, match? You might. But Lashley has got to get hot. Now, if Lashley got hot, It would make a great poster, wouldn't it, Lashley and Lesnar?"

On the subject of Samoa Joe, Ross indicated that Joe continues to impress. 'J.R.' would like WWE to revisit the main event of WWE Great Balls Of Fire with Joe taking on Lesnar.

"Joe just always needed a chance," Ross explained. "I would have no issues with a Brock Lesnar/Samoa Joe match somewhere down the road. I'd buy it. What's more exciting to you, Samoa Joe versus Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe versus Bobby Lashley? We all know the answer. With all due respect, it's Samoa Joe versus Brock Lesnar, which goes back to my statement that Lashley has got to get hot and he ain't right now. It doesn't mean that he can't be!"

