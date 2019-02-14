Variety reports that John Cena will be hosting a revival of the "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" game show for Nickelodeon.

There's no word yet on when the series will premiere or when it will start filming but this show is a part of Nick's new campaign to bring back younger viewers to the network.

The original show premiered back in February 2007 on Fox and was hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy. The show was briefly brought back in 2015. TV Guide named the show one of the 60 greatest game shows of all-time in 2013.

Cena is currently filming "Playing with Fire" in Vancouver, British Columbia. The movie is scheduled to wrap on April 1, which means Cena could end up working a match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.