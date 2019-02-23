NXT Head Trainer Matt Bloom is having some fun at the WWE Performance Center by pulling pranks on a couple NXT stars. Another NXT trainer hides behind the door as Bloom called people into his office for what sounds like a serious meeting. The other trainer then scares the person as they close the door.

Bloom was promoted from interim NXT head trainer to head trainer in 2015 after the departure of Bill DeMott.

So far, Bloom has pranked Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai (her video is NSFW), Angelo Dawkins, and WWE SmackDown Announcer, Tom Phillips.