- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw Kassius Ohno cut a promo about how the Full Sail crowd makes him sick, and how he is "out of here" to go somewhere where he can prove that he is one of the best. Keith Lee then came out and leveled Ohno with a big forearm. Lee took the mic and told Ohno not to let the door hit him on the way out, indicating Ohno's departure from the black & yellow brand.

Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber catching up with Ohno to ask if he's really leaving NXT. Ohno responded by pointing up at the "Exit" sign above the door.

- Today would have been the 48th birthday of former WWE Superstar Nelson "Big Daddy V/Viscera" Frazier, Jr.

- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville did a Valentine's Day photo shoot based on WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Sherri Martel. You can see photos from the shoot below: