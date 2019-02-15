- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Alexa Bliss and Mickie James re-watching the women's Elimination Chamber match from the 2018 pay-per-view, the first Chamber for the women's division.

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode featured an angle that indicated Kassius Ohno might be done with the brand. It's worth noting that Ohno worked last night's NXT live event in Bartow, Florida. He defeated Eric Bugenhagen in singles action.

- Lio Rush announced on Twitter that he is voicing the character of Gary's Dad in the new "Giraffe Asks For Help" kids book from the American Psychological Association. He tweeted these photos of his wife and son reading the book: