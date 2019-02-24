WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was a guest on a recent episode of Catch Club, and during the interview, Nash went in depth about the developing promotion, All Elite Wrestling. He even addressed the idea of himself signing with the company one day.

It was well documented when Scott Hall left WWE in 1996 to rejoin WCW, calling himself an "outsider" as he arrived. Hall spent a couple of weeks taunting the WCW staff inside and out before Nash also made a return to WCW alongside his long-time friend. In the modern world of today, and with AEW unavoidably being compared to WWE as it evolves further, Nash took some time to consider who could be the Hall and Nash of today if they unexpectedly arrived in AEW. All things considered, Nash thinks that John Cena and Brock Lesnar showing up in All Elite Wrestling would shock the world and change the landscape of the industry.

"I can have anybody? I'd want Cena!" Nash exclaimed. "I'd want Cena and Lesnar. I'd also take Rollins. Even though Orton has been there a while, I think Orton is still young. I would have Rey Mysterio. I would want stars that have been around a while. If Roman was healthy, of course I'd have him. I would have him anyway. But if I had to pick two guys I would pick Cena and Lesnar. That would change the landscape of professional wrestling."

Nash sees a bright future ahead for AEW with the variety of experienced minds that will be running the show behind the scenes, such as Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Nevertheless, he doesn't think that Vince McMahon is much concerned with the threat of a startup pro wrestling company at this point in time. Nash thinks the key to AEW's ultimate success is featuring a character that appeals to the younger audience, and especially, the children.

"Well, WWE is a multimedia corporation that's publicly traded in the NY Stock Exchange," Nash said. "AEW is a LLC that's just starting. I heard they have $100 million startup money, but I think it's interesting. I had a chance to work with the Young Bucks when I was in TNA. I think they are great guys. Chris Jericho and I are friends. I don't know Omega very well but I watched his work, I like his work. Cody of course, I worked with his father and his brother. I've never been in the ring with Cody but I've been around him.

"They've got a very good nucleus of guys. They've got the wrestling community interested," Nash continued. "It just depends if they can grab the 8 to 12 years old. If you get me and I'm 25 years old and I want to go, I can drive myself. If you get three 8 year olds, they have to grab mom and dad, each kid is going to get the Cena hat, Cena shirt and wristband. They are going to walk out of there and they spent a thousand dollars. I guarantee you Vince isn't rolling at night, losing any sleep over the situation."

Although he sees great potential in AEW, Nash feels as though his own time traveling on the road for professional wrestling has come to a conclusion. The WWE Hall of Famer is ready to experience some personal down time as he lets the legacy he has created speak for itself.

"The thing with wrestling is, because it's every week, that gives you a schedule. I did that for 30 years," Nash explained. "Not interested anymore. If I have a schedule, it will be for how ever long the project is I'm shooting, [or] a TV show, a motion picture. But I want down time. I want my time."

You can watch the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Catch Club.