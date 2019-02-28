As fans saw on Tuesday night, the WWE Championship match at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view in Cleveland, Ohio saw a change in opponent for Daniel Bryan. Vince McMahon announced that Kofi Kingston will be replaced by the returning Kevin Owens during the contract signing during SmackDown LIVE.

Kingston took to Twitter today and share his thoughts on the change in plans for him, saying that he needed to take a few days to process what had happened. The tweet reads:

"I needed to take a couple days to process what had actually happened. Shock, sadness, emptiness, frustration, anger, confusion are but a few feelings on a roller coaster of emotions.

"My entire career, has been a series of ups and downs, starts and stops. I really shouldn't be surprised, but this one hurt. We came so close. And I say 'we' because this journey has been bigger than just me. It's Woods' journey, it's E's journey, it's every one of you who has followed and supported my career for the past 11 years.

"To have it all stripped away so suddenly is painful, to put it mildly. I appreciate you all more than you know and I thank you all for your love and support. Mark my words: We will be back. The journey will not end here."

As noted earlier, the planned WWE Championship match between Kingston and Bryan will now see Kevin Owens challenging WWE Champion Daniel Bryan for the title. The pay-per-view takes place on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on the WWE Network.