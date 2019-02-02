Kurt Angle Comments On Intergender Wrestling, Lack Of Depth With His Current Gimmick In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle did another Facebook Q&A and talked about intergender wrestling, his favorite heel moment, working with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and the difference between himself now compared to his character in the 90s. Here are some of the highlights:

What was your favorite Royal Rumble to be involved in?

"I never fared well at the Rumble. I defended three of my World Titles at the Rumble though. HHH, [Chris] Benoit, and [Mark] Henry. That's what I did best at Royal Rumble. I defended World Titles."

Thoughts on intergender wrestling?

"As long as a male doesn't physically punch or kick a female. If it's just wrestling then it can work. I love it."

What was the biggest mistake that actually helped your career?

"My biggest mistake that helped my career? When I got choked out by Taz at 2000 Rumble. Big mistake. But I claimed it was an illegal move and since it was illegal, I was still undefeated. It worked! I got a lot of heat for it. Classic heel Angle, lol."

What was it like working with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's intensity in the ring?

"Austin and I were both a bit stiff. He was so good at his craft. He was intense. I had to step up my game to match his intensity. I loved working with him. Reminded me of working with Benoit."

What's the difference between Kurt Angle today and Kurt Angle in the 90s?

"When I started, I was a lot more diverse. I had more personality, many depths to my character. I was fun. I can do it again, but I need some good storylines to get me moving. I miss those days."

Favorite heel moment?

"When I got beat by Rey Mysterio and I said, 'I can't believe a 12 year old just beat me.' I loved doing those heel segments."