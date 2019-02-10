- Above is a look at some of Kurt Angle's most random tag partners. The group included: The Shield, Steve Blackman, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Vince McMahon.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Peyton Royce, Kairi Sane, and Zelina Vega.
My insanely talented girl @lesliemakeupmaven KILLED both of these looks for me and always has my back. Love you tons Les!!! @wweglamsquad (even free handed the #Vega "snakey dude" ?? Oh and glad that me and one of my besties @yaonlylivvonce have similar taste but she won ;) dat booty doe!
- Below is a video of Mustafa Ali's daughter hanging out with him backstage at a WWE event. Charlotte shows up to give her a new shirt and Carmella practices some dance moves before she goes out to the ring for a dance break with R-Truth and Carmella. Ali will be in next Sunday's WWE Champion Elimination Chamber match with Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton.
She's my world. She got to spend some time hanging out with @MsCharlotteWWE, @CarmellaWWE @RonKillings and even did a #DanceBreak! #WWEDekalb @WWE pic.twitter.com/8yz6ETM4C0— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) February 10, 2019