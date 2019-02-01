Kurt Angle To Address His Future On RAW, Street Profits Get Emotional, New WWE Network Additions

- In the video above, the WWE PC YouTube channel follows the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) as they perform at an NXT TakeOver event for the very first time last Saturday. Ford & Dawkins can't help but to emerge emotional and at a loss for words after performing in front of their largest audience yet.

- The following programs will be added to WWE Network this week:

* Monday after RAW is the premier of a new Edge & Christian Show.

* Tuesday at 10 PM ET is a brand-new episode of WWE 205 Live.

* Wednesday at 3 PM ET is a new episode of WWE NXT UK .

* Wednesday at 8 PM ET is a new WWE NXT

* Thursday at 8 PM ET, a new Network Collection Spotlight will be released focusing on Booker T.

* Friday at 7:30 PM ET there will be a new This Week In WWE.

* Saturday at midnight ET, it will be the live streaming debut for WWE Superstars from June 13, 1992.

- As seen below, WWE announced via Instagram that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be present at this Monday's RAW to address his future with the company. Angle returned to action after more than a month's hiatus to compete in last Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match.