Lana Not Happy With Naomi Partnering With Carmella, Mandy Rose Comments

Last night it was announced Carmella and Naomi would be the final team to enter the Women's Tag Elimination Chamber to determine the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Champs on February 17. The match will also include: The IIconics, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, Nia Jax & Tamina, Sasha Banks & Bayley, and Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan.

On SmackDown, the newly formed team was in a triple threat tag match against The IIconics and Rose & Deville, Rose would get the pin on Naomi for the victory.

Afterwards, Lana jumped on Twitter to show her displeasure with Naomi picking Carmella—instead of herself—for a tag partner. The two had teamed at live events for the past couple months and most fans assumed they would become a team at some point on TV. Over the last week, WWE has built an "unholy alliance" between Rusev Day and Shinsuke Nakamura, taking Lana in a different direction, as well.

What the flying CRAP ! I just threw up in my mouth 17000000 times! So much for me having Nao'i's back every weekend on every live event! When you think you have friends like @NaomiWWE & then she picks another ! What a pathetic joke this team is! Glad @WWE_MandyRose pinned you https://t.co/6IO6VOIXQ3 — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) February 6, 2019

Naomi and Carmella both responded shortly after, Naomi simply pointed out Lana's leg injury is the reason why.

Siiiiiiisss like frfr? I meannnnn after what @NiaJaxWWE did to your leg I just can't risk it, and the boot I just...(deep breath and sigh) https://t.co/YuFpjXOIng — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 6, 2019

Babe.. you stay salty because no one wanted you as a partner. ??



But keep tweeting about it so you can try and stay relevant. https://t.co/exuacH3n42 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) February 6, 2019

Mandy Rose added to the conversation when she responded to Lana about Naomi having different tag partners (she's worked with Asuka, Lana, and now, Carmella). Both Naomi and Lana would respond back at "The Golden Goddess."

Comon Lana you can't trust someone who has a different tag team partner every week !? ?? https://t.co/kfflYasrDE — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 6, 2019

??! The one time I trust someone & this happens! .... also shows why #FabulousGlow SUCKED tonight ! Pin them first at #Eliminationchamber ! ?????? https://t.co/swgvg61l47 — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) February 6, 2019

Bc I vibe with everyone except your lil stank ass how's your scalp by the way ? ????? https://t.co/Dkg47RuA03 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 6, 2019

Can we just appreciate how @NaomiWWE granted this gift of a .gif onto the internet. *Tears up thinking of all the jokes I'ma use this for* Legend. #SDLive #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/5vBni3eKRn — Black Nerd Problems (@BlkNrdProblems) February 6, 2019

Back in December in an interview with Fangirling, Lana explained why Naomi was her ideal tag partner.

"She's like, one of my legit favorite people to wrestle," Lana said. "Like, I love her. And we always talk about, like, how much we would like to be a tag team one day. The Ravishing Glow! She's great. We have so much fun but it is always like a competition. In the end, if you watch that [Mixed-Match Challenge] match, the Renee Young commentary is saying the whole time that we literally argue over who is the best dancer. It's always like, our bond is so much deeper than just wrestling because we love to dance. Sometimes we start fighting over not who's the best wrestler but who's the best dancer."