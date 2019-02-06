Wrestling Inc.

Lana Not Happy With Naomi Partnering With Carmella, Mandy Rose Comments

By Joshua Gagnon | February 06, 2019

Last night it was announced Carmella and Naomi would be the final team to enter the Women's Tag Elimination Chamber to determine the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Champs on February 17. The match will also include: The IIconics, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, Nia Jax & Tamina, Sasha Banks & Bayley, and Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan.

On SmackDown, the newly formed team was in a triple threat tag match against The IIconics and Rose & Deville, Rose would get the pin on Naomi for the victory.

Afterwards, Lana jumped on Twitter to show her displeasure with Naomi picking Carmella—instead of herself—for a tag partner. The two had teamed at live events for the past couple months and most fans assumed they would become a team at some point on TV. Over the last week, WWE has built an "unholy alliance" between Rusev Day and Shinsuke Nakamura, taking Lana in a different direction, as well.




Naomi and Carmella both responded shortly after, Naomi simply pointed out Lana's leg injury is the reason why.



Mandy Rose added to the conversation when she responded to Lana about Naomi having different tag partners (she's worked with Asuka, Lana, and now, Carmella). Both Naomi and Lana would respond back at "The Golden Goddess."





Back in December in an interview with Fangirling, Lana explained why Naomi was her ideal tag partner.

"She's like, one of my legit favorite people to wrestle," Lana said. "Like, I love her. And we always talk about, like, how much we would like to be a tag team one day. The Ravishing Glow! She's great. We have so much fun but it is always like a competition. In the end, if you watch that [Mixed-Match Challenge] match, the Renee Young commentary is saying the whole time that we literally argue over who is the best dancer. It's always like, our bond is so much deeper than just wrestling because we love to dance. Sometimes we start fighting over not who's the best wrestler but who's the best dancer."

