- Above is the recap video from Sunday's Total Bellas episode on the E! network. This was the 6th episode in the 4th season and featured Nikki's first date with Peter Kraus of The Bachelorette.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 70 years old today while Maria Kanellis turns 37 and former WWE Superstar DJ Gabriel turns 36. Also, today would have been the 48th birthday of former WCW Tag Team Champion Sean O'Haire. As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from Atlanta will feature a birthday celebration for The Nature Boy.

- Below is video of Rusev, Lana and Shinsuke Nakamura talking about Tuesday's match against Aleister Black and Ricochet on WWE SmackDown. Nakamura said he's looking forward to the fresh blood.

Lana added, "They're fresh but we're clearly fresher. I think they're great for 205 Live and the reality is that we are on the same page right now. Look, we're in black and red, and we hate losing. We are winners. So this Tuesday night, Ricochet's going to ricochet all over the ring when Shinsuke Kinshasas him. And everything is going to fade to black when Rusev Machka Kicks Aleister's face off."

"And that's that," Rusev said.