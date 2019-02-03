Former NWA and World Junior Heavyweight Champion Les Thornton passed away on February 1 at the age of 84, according to PWInsider.

Originally from Manchester, England, Thornton would wrestle for promotions all over the world including: All Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA, and Georgia Championship Wrestling. In the mid 1980s, he would make his way to WWE where he would be used as undercard talent. Thornton would hold numerous titles throughout his career before retiring from wrestling in 1990.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Les Thornton. Below are some videos from his wrestling career, including a 1986 match where he teamed up with Mick Foley against The British Bulldogs.



