- Above is video of Finn Balor's first photo shoot as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Balor captured the title by winning a 1-on-2 Handicap Match over Lio Rush and former champion Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber last night.

- Next week's Total Bellas episode will focus on Brie Bella and the reactions she received from fans after she injured Liv Morgan on RAW several months ago. Nikki Bella's date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelor will also be featured. Below is the synopsis:

"The First Date: Brie becomes overwhelmed by the backlash she receives on social media since accidentally injuring Liv Morgan in the ring; Nicole agrees to go on a date with Peter Kraus."

- Kevin Owens appeared in a pre-recorded segment during last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and noted that he is still about one month away from returning. Owens has been out of action since undergoing double knee surgery. Below is video from the segment that aired during last night's pay-per-view: