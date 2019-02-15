Impact Wrestling is taping another round of TV tapings tonight at Sam's Town Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thanks to Joey G. (@rammjammm) for sending us the following live spoilers:

These should begin airing on February 22:

* Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and Allie in a dark match. Hogan got the pin on Allie after a fisherman's neckbreaker. This was a very fun opener. Yung and Allie got the heat on Hogan. Hot tag to Grace and then the Doomsday Device was executed by Grace and Hogan

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact is out to open the episode. He says since he became champion, he promised to be a fighting champion, and h e's delivered on that promise. Impact says he beat not one, not two but three men at Uncaged, and finally closed that chapter. Impact says it's time to move on to the next contender. Moose comes out and gets in the ring. Moose teases Johnny for complaining about his body breaking down. He says if it weren't for Brian Cage and Killer Kross he would be champion, then he singles out Kross for stabbing him in the back. Kross comes out to a big ovation. Kross calls Moose a defiler, a betrayer, a son of a b---h. Kross says that everyday dealing with Moose is a chore. Kross pokes fun at Moose's outfit. Moose comes back and says Kross had his chances, and it's Moose's time now. Impact baits them into a match against each other for the #1 contendership. Moose decks Kross. A referee is sent out and the match is official

* Moose vs. Killer Kross for the #1 contendership ended in a No Contest. Johnny Impact was on commentary. Moose and Kross really lay into each other to start. Low blows by each man. The fight spills to the outside. Kross slams Moose's head off the ringpost then starts jaw jacking with Impact. Kross throws a drink in Johnny's face. Moose goes to kick Kross but hits Johnny instead. Back in the ring, Moose and Kross go at it, but Johnny comes in and attacks them both. The referee calls for the bell and the No Contest. Kross and Moose team up on Johnny and beat him down after the bell. Brian Cage comes out to help Johnny. Cage delivers a series of lariats to Moose and Kross. A double superkick from Johnny and Cage keeps Moose and Kross off them. Cage and Impact have a staredown now. Cage hands Impact the belt and leaves. Johnny poses to end the segment

* Gama Singh is out to the ring next. He wonders why the people of Las Vegas looks like The Walking Dead. "It's because everyone in Vegas is in a black hole, and the wall is being built to keep us all trapped in." Singh then introduces The Desi Hit Squad. Their opponents are The Rascalz

* Trey Miguel and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz defeated The Desi Hit Squad. Rascalz win after a wild back and forth. Hit Squad had the heat on Xavier. Trey was playing to the crowd and missed the hot tag at first. This was a great moment that everyone loved. Finally the tag was made and the action spilled all over the place. Great tandem offense by The Rascalz. Trey pinned Raj Singh after a top rope Meteora

* Eddie Edwards defeated Eli Drake. Edwards chases Drake out with a kendo stick before the bell rings. The match began with a technical exchange of hammerlocks by both men. Edwards landed a series of arm drags that sent Drake to the floor. Drake commends Edwards for actually wrestling and not using the kendo stick. Edwards responded with a vicious knife-edge chop. The fight traveled to ringside. Edwards slammed Drake crotch-first into the ringpost. Drake lands a clothesline and takes control. Edwards nearly wins it with a backpack Stunner. Drake fires back with a Sleeper drop. Drake goes for a Burning Hammer but Edwards escapes and hits a Tiger Bomb. He goes to grab the kendo stick but Drake hits a Burning Hammer. Edwards still kicks out. Drake has the kendo stick now but Edwards rolls him up for the win

* Delilah Doom vs. Alisha Edwards ends in a No Contest. Right when the match got going, Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard came out. The referee called for the bell, presumably for the No Contest. Tessa Gorilla Presses Edwards onto the entrance ramp. Tessa goes after Doom, who mounts some offense, but Tessa destroys her with a powerbomb and the Buzzsaw DDT. Tessa stands tall to end the segment