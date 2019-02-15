Mandy Rose recently spoke with The New York Post to promote WWE Elimination Chamber and said she enjoys getting to push the envelope with her character. Rose said she believes being able to push the envelope makes sense for her character in this PG world.

"You know my character, I'm obviously that sexy-hot bombshell that nobody else has," Rose said. "And I feel like it works with me and I feel like we're very careful and I don't want to push that envelope [too far]. Obviously, we've [the women] come a long way. What we do is entertainment and, you know, I'm really enjoying our story. And I think that it gives me a lot of different opportunities and showcases my character. So, it's been a lot of fun. I kind of like beating up Naomi. So that's been a lot of fun, too."

Rose also expressed interest in doing an intergender match for WWE. She said now is a great time for those kinds of matches.

"I think it's a great time for it," she said. "Women are breaking down those barriers and they're becoming, you know, they're main-eventing and it's just been an amazing time for women in general in sports. I feel like, yeah, why not do inter-gender matches? It brings entertainment. It brings a lot of different viewers and demographics and all that, so why not do it?"

Regarding her partnership with Sonya Deville, Rose said she considers Deville to be like a sister. She talked about how they hit it off from day one.

"The second she said hello, I was like, 'Hey, what's up' and she's like, 'Wow, you're really cool' and we just hit it off," Rose said. "I don't know if it's from we're both from the Northeast and we just had a lot of similarities. But ever since then we have been nonstop, you know, best friends."

Source: The NY Post