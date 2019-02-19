Ring of Honor announced earlier today Marty Scurll will take on Kenny King at the 17th Anniversary PPV on March 15 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

The last time the two crossed paths was earlier this month at Bound By Honor in Miami in a Four Corner Survival Match that also featured Silas Young and Willie Mack. King would hit a lowblow on Scurll in the match, then roll him up (with a handful of tights) for the win.

Below is the updated announced card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. PCO & Brody King (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Rush vs. Bandido

* Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King