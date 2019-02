- Above and below are highlights from NJPW / ROH Honor Rising events on February 22 and 23. The big news from these shows was ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes will face IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny in a Titles vs. Titles match at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6.

- Capitol Wrestling sent us the following on its upcoming debut in Nashville on August 11 at Marathon Music Works.

"With Capitol Wrestling coming to Music City on August 11th, the New York based brand is excited to come to one of Nashville's best music venues, Marathon Music Works!Following our great tradition of playing unique, dynamic and lively venues, Marathon Music Works has presented some of the best names in music, and now is the Nashville home of Capitol Wrestling! Hosting the recent announcement of the MLS' Nashville SC, CLUTCH, Neko Case, and a CMT songwriter's showcase, Marathon Music Works is the perfect place for Capitol's first trip outside of the northeast. In partnership with Wrestling For Innocence, we will raise awareness for the case of Adam Braseel, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 2006 and continues to fight to prove his innocence. Tickets, matches, and Hall of Fame level guests will be announced in the days and weeks ahead."

- MLW announced Simon Gotch will take on Ace Romero at MLW: Intimidation Games in Chicago at Cicero Stadium on March 2. Tickets are available here, starting at $10. Below is the full card:

* "Filthy" Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Low Ki (presented by Salina de la Renta) (Steel Cage World Title Rematch)

* The Hart Foundation (c) vs. MJF & Richard Holliday (World Tag Team Title Match)

* Lucha Bros. (with Konnan) vs. Team AAA: Taurus & Laredo Kid (Lucha Libre: World Showcase Match)

* LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Mance Warner (Deathmatch)

* Puma King vs. Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

* DJZ vs. Ace Austin (Battle Riot Qualifer)

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Simon Gotch vs. Ace Romero

* Gringo Loco vs. Myron Reed

* Air Wolf vs. Ricky "El Sicario" Martinez (presented by Salina de la Renta)

* Plus: Daga, Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael, Rey Horus, and Ariel Dominguez

- MLW also announced it will make its debut in Milwaukee on June 1 at the Waukesha Country Expo Center for MLW: Fury Road 2019 TV tapings. Tickets go on sale March 11.

- President of AAA, Marisela Pena, announced Blue Demon Jr. will face Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Mask vs. Hair match at this year's TripleMania XXVII on August 3. Wagner lost his mask two years ago at TripleMania XXV against Psycho Clown.