Ring of Honor announced Bandido will face Rush at the 17th Anniversary PPV on March 15 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.
In the video below, Rush put out a challenge and it was accepted by Bandido, who signed with the promotion in December. Rush signed with ROH in January.
Below is the updated announced card:
* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)
* The Briscoes (c) vs. PCO & Brody King (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* Rush vs. Bandido
