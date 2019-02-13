Ring of Honor announced Bandido will face Rush at the 17th Anniversary PPV on March 15 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

In the video below, Rush put out a challenge and it was accepted by Bandido, who signed with the promotion in December. Rush signed with ROH in January.

Below is the updated announced card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. PCO & Brody King (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Rush vs. Bandido