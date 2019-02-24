- Above, Matt Riddle made his debut on UpUpDownDown to play Nintendo's A Nightmare on Elm Street. Riddle also discussed his favorite survival video games and his previous MMA career.

- NXT UK's Wolfgang spoke with the Mirror about which stars he'd like to see make an appearance in NXT UK.



"It would be great to see new faces, but also some established ones coming over to NXT UK," Wolfgang said. "Just like Noam Dar did recently. It would be great to see Jack Gallagher, Drew McIntyre and some of the heavyweights come across. People like Sheamus would be good. I know these guys are megastars now, but given where they came from, it would be good to see them back. Also Killian Dain, get him back here if not permanently, but at least for a few episodes. I'm not sure he's getting the platform he would wish for right now and I think he would jump at the chance."

- 205 Live is holding an 8-man tournament to determine WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy's challenger at WrestleMania. Last week, Humberto Carrillo defeated TJP and Cedric Alexander defeated Mike Kanellis to advance. This week Tony Nese takes on Kalisto, while Drew Gulak will go up against Brian Kendrick. Both Gulak and Kendrick posted their thoughts about their upcoming match.

"When I think about The Brian Kendrick, I think of someone who's had a lot of accomplishments in his past, he's had a lot of hardships, as well," Gulak said. "But I always think about what a weakling he grew into. When I think about the qualities of a leader, I don't know if I think about The Brian Kendrick. I think more about someone clinging on to one last opportunity."

"I never knew the right way, but now the path is clear and it's just three steps away," Kendrick said. "Win the next three matches, reach the destination, WrestleMania."