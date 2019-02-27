- Above is a new Total Bellas bonus scene with The Bella Twins going at it in a friendly sparring session.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they're most looking forward to seeing at the March 10 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. As of this writing, 41% voted for Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan while 22% voted for Mandy Rose vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka, 20% voted for Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and 17% voted for Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has granted another match to Mike Kanellis, to take place on next Tuesday's episode from Philadelphia. Below is video from a new 205 Live segment with Drake, Mike and Maria Kanellis. Drake acknowledged that Mike took Cedric Alexander to the limit in their main event match on February 19, despite the loss, and that performance means a lot for Kanellis' status on the brand now. Maria ended the segment by saying this is the match they have been waiting for and Drake made the right decision. There's no word yet on who Kanellis will face next week.