Impact Wrestling has announced a Monster's Ball match between Jimmy Havoc and Sami Callihan for their big United We Stand event.

United We Stand takes place on Thursday, April 4 from the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ. Fans attending WWE's WrestleMania 35 Week festivities will be able to attend as Rahway is not far from where WWE will be. United We Stand is scheduled to air live at 11pm ET on the Impact Twitch channel. Tickets are still available for the event.

Below is the current card for United We Stand:

Extreme Dream Match

Rob Van Dam and Sabu vs. Impact Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

Ultimate X for the X Division Title

Participants TBA

Monster's Ball

Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc