Earlier this week, there was a pre-sale for AEW Double Or Nothing tickets that sold out in around 25 minutes. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that, despite booking a venue sized for around 14,000 people, AEW had closer to 43,500 people signing in within the first half hour to try and secure tickets to Double Or Nothing. He noted that this is not a full representation of the market, as there are still three months until the show and more matches to be added to the developing card.

There's still a general sale beginning at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT today, but it's expected the minimal remaining tickets will be sold just as quick.

AEW Double or Nothing will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The current matches announced for the event are as follows:

* Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks

* SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA and two partners from OWE

After the pre-sale tickets sold out a such a rapid pace, Matt Jackson joked, "I think we need to try one in a bigger building." Nick Jackson would then correct his brother and respond, "stadium."

Source: F4WOnline