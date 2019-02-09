Fenix apparently was injured at tonight's AAW show in Texas. Fenix appeared to have been going for a springboard cutter and then landed awkwardly.

After the move, Fenix grabbed his head. The match ended quickly after, as AR Fox got in the ring and was immediately pinned by Penta. Fenix was then stretchered to the back. It is not yet known how serious the injury is. We will post any updates as they become available.

Fenix and Pentagon appeared at Thursday's AEW "Double or Nothing" Ticket Party and attacked the Young Bucks. Fenix and Pentagon are currently still signed to Lucha Underground, but can work dates with other promotions. They are slated to face The Young Bucks at "Double Or Nothing" over Memorial Day weekend.

It was just announced tonight that Fenix would be teaming with Pentagon Jr. to face Rob Van Dam and Sabu in the main event for Impact Wrestling's "United We Stand" on April 4th at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey.

