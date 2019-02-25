- All Elite Wrestling today confirmed that The Young Bucks will be facing The Lucha Bros. at Double Or Nothing on Saturday, May 25th in Las Vegas, NV. You can check out the updated card here.

- Ring of Honor has announced a collaboration with their HonorClub network and FITE.tv. New and existing users can access the HonorClub system through FITE. With FITE available on a majority of connected platforms, Ring of Honor fans can consume HonorClub content anywhere.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with our long-term partner ROH Wrestling on this project to further accelerate the amazing growth of the HonorClub membership program", stated FITE CEO Kosta Jordanov. "Our application of the TV Everywhere model, used by traditional broadcasters to authenticate premium networks, ensures we fully preserve the ROH brand experience while taking full care of delivery, promotion, technology, infrastructure, customer support, and live streaming operations."

HonorClub VIP members who use FITE can also stream all ROH pay-per-views for free, while HonorClub Standard Members receive a 50% discount on all ROH On Tour events, TV archive and other on-demand programming. Fans can also sign up to HonorClub through the FITE.tv app.

"FITE has developed a fantastic platform for distributing content and one that wrestling fans have come to know and trust," stated ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland. "With our great relationship and a mutual commitment to delivering the best wrestling on the planet to all fans, this is a perfect integration that we are very excited about."

The 17th Anniversary Show will be the first event you can stream on FITE through your HonorClub subscription. That event will be held on March 15th inside Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Nevada.

- The road to the G1 Supercard and determining who faces Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship starts with the G1 Cup. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the participants and opening round matches that will be taking place throughout the tournament.

The New Japan Cup kicks off inside Korakuen Hall on March 8th and ends in Niigata on March 24th. This will be the first expanded tournament; 32 competitors will be involved instead of 16. Of note, Mikey Nicholls (former NXT star Nick Miller) will be involved, having just recently joined the Chaos stable. Some Ring of Honor talent from the past and present will also be involved, including Colt Cabana and the returning Michael Elgin.

Below are the competitors and opening matches that will start off the New Japan Cup:

March 8th - Korakuen Hall

- Yuji Nagata v. Tomohiro Ishii

- Juice Robinson v. Chase Owens

- Tomoaki Honma v.Taichi

- Manabu Nakanishi v. YOSHI-HASHI

March 9th - Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

- Toa Henare v. Lance Archer

- Will Ospreay v. Bad Luck Fale

- Kazuchika Okada v. Michael Elgin

- Mikey Nicholls v. HIKULEO

March 10th - Hyogo Baycom Gymnasium

- Hiroyoshi Tenzan v. David Finlay

- Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Shota Umino

- EVIL v. Zack Sabre Jr.

- Kota Ibushi v. Tetsuya Naito

March 11th - Kagawa Tajamatsu City General Gymnasium #1

- Toru Yano v. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

- Satoshi Kojima v.Minoru Suzuki

- Hirooki Goto v. SANADA

- Togi Makabe v. Colt Cabana