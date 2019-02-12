Above is the third episode of All Elite Wrestling's "Road to Double Or Nothing" YouTube series, which follows the build to AEW's first-ever event in May.

Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes reveals that a Women's Triple Threat has been signed for Double Or Nothing. It will be Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae.

The new episode also reveals that AW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes will be facing a mystery opponent at Double Or Nothing. There's no word yet on when they plan to reveal the opponent for Rhodes.

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is what looks to be the updated card:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix

Cody Rhodes vs. Mystery Opponent

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima and two partners to be announced

Aja Kong vs. Yuka Sakazaki (teased, not confirmed)

* Appearances by Brandi Rhodes, MJF, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Sammy Guevara, Sonny Kiss, The Best Friends (Beretta and Chuck Taylor), and others