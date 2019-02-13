- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this video of Paige reacting to her first WWE Divas Title win, which took place on the April 7, 2014 RAW episode - the night after WrestleMania XXX. Rock released this video to promote the new "Fighting with My Family" movie that hits theaters on February 22. The title change is covered in the movie.

- WWE stock was up 1.11% today, closing at $88.22 per share. Today's high was $89.63 and the low was $86.99.

- The official WWE NXT ticket website has apparently revealed the new name for the Takeover event that will be held during WrestleMania 35 weekend. It was originally believed that the event would be titled NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn 5" but it was revealed several months ago that they were dropping the Brooklyn name in favor of the NXT "Takeover: New York" name.

Now it looks like they are going with NXT "Takeover: Blacklist" for the big event. The website also has NXT "Takeover Blacklist: Brooklyn" listed at one point. Takeover during WrestleMania 35 weekend will take place on Friday, April 5 from the Barclays enter in Brooklyn.

It should be noted that the Barclays Center still has the NXT "Takeover: New York" name listed.

UPDATE: It looks like the "Blacklist" name could be the new branding for the NXT VIP experiences or the Takeover travel package. We will keep you updated on the name.

You can check out the Takeover ticket page at this link. Below is a look at the placeholder logo they have up: