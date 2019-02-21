- Above is Velveteen Dream's first photoshoot as NXT North American Champion. Dream defeated Johnny Gargano in the main event of tonight's episode of NXT to win the title.

- Following tonight's NXT taping at Full Sail University, NXT will present live events in Florida in Sebring on Thursday, Fort Pierce on Friday and Daytona Beach on Saturday.

- WWE has added Dennis Arnell to the NXT announce team. Arnell was the former arena announcer for the Orlando Magic. You can check out a photo of Arnell below:

Mike Rome also posted the photo below of himself working with Arnell and Dasha Fuentes on Thursday.

I Hung out at the #wweperformancecenter a little today, and got to work with one of my partners on #Raw @dashafuenteswwe! Not only that, but got to work with the newest member of our nxt announce team @dennisarnellwwe.... the road to WrestleMania rages on! #wwe #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/bET4OJOfiq — Mike Rome (Austin R) (@MikeRomeWWE) February 20, 2019

@KOllomani contributed to this article.