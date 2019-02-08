Local advertising in the Cleveland area lists the following matches for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view:

* Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

* Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley

* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Matches previously advertised were Flair vs. Lynch, Styles vs. Bryan and Seth Rollins vs. Lashley. Rollins is reportedly out of action with a back injury, which could explain why he was pulled from the Intercontinental Title match.

WWE Fastlane takes place on March 10 from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.