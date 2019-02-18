- Above is a new promo for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place on March 10 from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

We've noted how the arena has been advertising Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor plus AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat. The arena still lists the WWE Title Triple Threat and Lashley vs. Balor, but they are no longer advertising Lynch vs. Flair. Lynch and Flair are now being advertised to appear, but not wrestle the singles match. The arena has also announced RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for an appearance, but no match was announced for her.

- Last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view featured another vignette with Mojo Rawley talking to himself in the mirror. The recent promos with Mojo have led to speculation on a possible singles push for the RAW Superstar. You can see the promo from Elimination Chamber below.

Rawley said, "The WWE Universe doesn't care about you. They don't even know you. Well, who the hell are they? And why do they matter? Huh? They don't like the face that they see? Well, I don't either. It's time to show they... the real you."

