Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana with fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber.

No matches have been announced for tonight's RAW but we will see new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley and new WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. No matches have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* What fate awaits the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

* What will happen after Becky Lynch ruthlessly assaulted Charlotte and Ronda Rousey?

* How will Bobby Lashley come at Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor?

* What will the age of The Revival look like?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.