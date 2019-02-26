Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tonight's SmackDown will feature the Fastlane contract signing for Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan plus tag team matches with Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black and The Bar vs. Johnny Gargano & WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. 205 Live will see the tournament begin to crown a WrestleMania 35 opponent for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy with Kalisto vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak vs. Brian Kendrick.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* "The New" Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston to sign contract for their WWE Title Match at WWE Fastlane tonight

* Can Johnny Gargano keep the momentum going against Cesaro?

* Aleister Black & Ricochet look to rise up on Nakamura & Rusev

* Will Asuka recover from her loss to Mandy Rose?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.