As you'd likely guess, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view a week from Sunday, or RAW this Monday night. Lesnar is also not scheduled for WWE Fastlane on March 10th, which is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania.

WWE had Lesnar listed for the post-Elimination Chamber episode of RAW on Monday, February 18th, as well as for RAW the following week on February 25th in Atlanta, GA. WWE has since removed Lesnar from those shows.

WWE is currently only advertising Lesnar for the March 18th episode of RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. He is not scheduled for any other shows before WrestleMania, although he can always be added later.

Last year, Lesnar did not wrestle at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view or at Fastlane, however Fastlane was then a single-branded SmackDown event. He did work several live events between last year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34, however he has not wrestled on any live events since then.

Lesnar last wrestled at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, where he defeated Finn Balor. He is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.