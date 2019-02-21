As seen on RAW this past Monday night, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley said that they will be defending their titles against challengers from RAW, SmackDown and NXT. During their promo, they were interrupted by Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. As expected, Sasha and Bayley will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship at Fastlane against Nia and Tamina, per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Sasha and Bayley made a surprise appearance at last night's NXT television tapings. They cut a promo talking about returning home to NXT and their journeys to get to where they are now. Bayley mentioned that the the last time that Sasha was in an NXT ring was when they had the first ever Women's Iron Women Match at NXT Takeover: Respect. They said that they brought their titles to NXT to share with everyone and show that they never forget where they come from. They also said that they will be defending titles in NXT in addition to RAW and SmackDown, so the NXT women's division better step it up.

Meltzer noted that there was apparently talk of having a four-way match at WrestleMania for the Women's Tag Team Championship with the titles being defended against a RAW team, a SmackDown team and an NXT team. It was noted that the it's not close to official, and the match is not on the show as of now.

Below is video of Sasha and Bayley at last night's NXT tapings: