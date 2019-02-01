Nia Jax And R-Truth Reportedly Have Legitimate Heat After WWE Royal Rumble Spot

This past Sunday at the Royal Rumble, Nia Jax became the fourth woman to enter the men's Royal Rumble match. After R-Truth came out for his entrance at number 30, Nia attacked him before taking his spot in the match. It appears that there is some legitimate heat between Truth and Nia following the attack.

According to Jerry Lawler in the latest episode of Dinner With The King, Nia hurt R-Truth as she made her way to the ring.

"This got real heat for real. She blasted poor R-Truth and knocked him face-first into that wall," said Lawler. "He was hot, for real hot. They were having to hold him back there. She made it look good."

Nia ended up eliminating Mustafa Ali in the Royal Rumble match and was then eliminated following a superkick from Dolph Ziggler, a 619 from Rey Mysterio and an RKO from Randy Orton.

Truth turned that heat into a storyline, looking for Nia. He also ended up having two short matches on SmackDown this past week against Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, the latter of which won him the United States Title from.