- Above is a look at the upcoming NJPW / ROH Honor Rising events on February 22 and 23. Some of the notable matches are: NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Dalton Castle, ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Hirooki Goto, and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. TK O'Ryan.

- Earlier today, the Giant Baba Memorial show took place at Sumo Hall featuring the retirement ceremony of Abdullah the Butcher. Below are the full results:

Joel Deaton & Abdullah Kobayashi wheeling in Abdullah The Butcher pic.twitter.com/6JyRNAqroN — ?????? (@b3rt4) February 19, 2019

* Mitsuo Momota won the Giant Baba Memorial battle royal

* Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Okabayashi, Naoya Nomura and Ren Narita defeated Daichi Hashimoto, Kazushi Miyamoto, Tomohiko Hashimoto and Takuya Nomura

* Atsushi Onita, Hideki Hosaka, Kendo Kashin and Hideki Suzuki defeated Great Kojika, Mitsuya Nagai, Shuji Ishikawa and Hikaru Sato

* Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taka Michinoku defeated Masa Fuchi, Yoshiaki Fujiwara and Yuma Aoyagi

* SANADA and BUSHI defeated Jake Lee and Koji Iwamoto and Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino

* Naomichi Marufuji and Jinsei Shinzaki defeated Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker

* Jun Akiyama, Taiyo Kea and Takao Omori defeated Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata and Omasu Nishimura

* Mil Mascaras and Dos Caras defeated NOSAWA and Kaz Hayashi

* Kento Miyahara and Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yos--tatsu

- ROH posted a "5 Count" of their potential dream matches within the company. The list included: Brody King vs. Bully Ray, Tenille Dashwood vs. ROH Women of Honor World Champion Mayu Iwatani, ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. PCO, Bandido vs. Rush (actually taking place at the upcoming 17th Anniversary PPV), and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. On Twitter, Aldis responded, "Name a time and place and make the price right."