- As seen in the video above, Nikki Bella traveled to Ronda Rousey's home on tonight's episode of Total Bellas to do some in-ring training together. Rousey and Nikki competed against one another for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at last October's WWE Evolution PPV, with Rousey ultimately emerging victorious.

- WWE has released a gallery featuring some of the most incredible RKOs out of nowhere. You can view all 17, sudden RKOs here.

- WWE Superstar Titus 'O Neil is attending this evening's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Titus dressed up snazzy for the event and can be seen posing with various celebrities in the images below: