Last month at Wrestle Kingdom 13, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced shows outside of Japan, including England. The company made it official with NJPW Royal Quest, taking place inside the Copper Box Arena in London on August 31st.
According to the company, three of their top major stars have already been confirmed for the event, though specific names have not been announced. The names, along with how to get your tickets for the event, will be revealed next week. You can add your name to the ticket sale mailing list in order to get access to the event first.
After next week, more information should be revealed regarding Royal Quest, including meet and greet information, other wrestlers involved, etc.
NJPW Royal Quest will take place on 31st August 2019 in London!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 14, 2019
Three of our top Japanese wrestlers have all confirmed they will be on the card!
Check out our website for more information:https://t.co/soxloZTCLv#njpw #njpwroyalquest