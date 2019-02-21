NJPW New Japan Road took place earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo where Suzuki-gun's Iizuka wrestled his final match in the main event. He first debuted in NJPW back in 1986, was a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, and finished his career at the age of 52.

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan would defeat Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, and Iizuka with Iizuka taking the pin for his team.

Below are the full results:

* Tiger Mask, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe defeated Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi Ren Narita, and Yota Tsuji

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yuji Nagata and Shota Umino

* SHO and YOH defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hirooki Goto and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay defeated Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

